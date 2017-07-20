Nintendo Switch Update: Online App Now Available for Free; to Start Charging $20 in 2018

Facebook/NintendoSwitch Nintendo Switch helped the company make its comeback.

Nintendo was faced with a possible end last year after sales were unexpectedly weak in the market. Many thought that that was the end of an era for the tech company, but in the recent Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the company has again proven why it is one of the giants in the market after making a complete comeback. Thanks to the Nintendo Switch, which played a massive part in getting it back on its feet, the company has made the Nintendo Switch Online app available for download.

According to reports, the Nintendo Switch online app is currently undergoing maintenance. Speculations on why and what needs to be improved considering it was just released concluded that it was in preparation for the upcoming launch of "Splatoon 2." In the meantime, what the gaming community needs to know is the fact that the Nintendo Switch Online app is responsible for handling the console's multiplayer features.

Meanwhile, another interesting feature of the Nintendo Switch Online is the ability to support voice chat, which will ultimately allow players communicate freely in the midst of a campaign on the console. It also comes with invite features. Given all that comes with the Nintendo Switch Online app, it seems that the tech giant is looking to promote teamwork as one of the key features of its much-loved flagship console.

Nintendo is offering the app for free until the end of the year. That is to say that by 2018, the company will be charging a subscription fee for the Nintendo Switch Online app, which is why players are advised to download it as soon as they can. As of now, only "Splatoon 2" is supported on the app, but fans are expecting to have more titles once the maintenance, improvements, and launch of the aforementioned game title are over and done with.