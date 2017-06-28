Nintendo Switch Update: President Teases More Wii U Titles to Arrive on New Console

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) gave Nintendo a chance to make a solid comeback after nearly falling on its knees last year. The tech giant made good of the opportunity by announcing "Super Mario Odyssey" and "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" on its flagship console Switch. But is that the end of it? Apparently not as Nintendo president Reggie Fils-Aime drops a big hint on what fans can expect in the future.

Facebook/NintendoSwitchThe Switch gave Nintendo a huge comeback in the tech scene.

If the gaming community was absolutely ecstatic with the announcement of the nostalgia-driven game "Super Mario Odyssey," then Nintendo has more in store for its loyal fans. It has something to do with the success of the games on Wii U and how they would like to experience that on Nintendo Switch. The tech giant would like the community to know that it has been listening. That is why, they did not focus much on indie games during its annual E3 conference.

Asked as to which titles could be expected to have a Switch version, Fils-Aime did not hesitate to give a teaser during his interview with Waypoint.

"What I would say is this: the observation you have that, given the install base of Wii U, there was some fantastic content that consumers did not get to play. So that creates certainly a business opportunity," said Fils-Aime. "On the other hand, one of the things that we've discussed internally is, there really needs to be an additional element to that game to make it fresh, and to further compel the consumer to buy in."

The Nintendo president further cited "Pokken Tournament Deluxe" and "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" as the prime example of the gold mine they found in introducing their titles to Switch. He then posed the question that matters: What's the title that will make consumers undoubtedly buy the console and their game franchise? The gaming community would answer "Super Smash Brothers," which has been one of Nintendo's more popular games. And fans can't wait to get more details on that.

In the meantime, gamers can enjoy "Arms," a game somewhat alike to "Super Smash Brothers" in the sense that they have the goal of knocking down enemies.