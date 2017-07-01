Nintendo Switch Update: SDK Leaked; Two Major Features to Look Forward to

Facebook/NintendoSwitchNintendo Switch about to get an update

If there is anything about Nintendo that fans are coming to admire, it is the fact that they made a solid comeback this year after facing many trials and tribulations last year. During the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Nintendo announced the release of several game titles on Switch. But this would not be nearly as exciting if the console itself did not receive an update. A recent leak indicates that Nintendo Switch is about to get an update that includes features that fans have asked for.

The thread has been closed because of the nature of the documents that contain a full list of what is included in the software development kit (SDK). However, a user was kind enough to share the most important details that fans of the Nintendo Switch would be most concerned about.

First, the future updates may feature save data transfers, which can allow a user to send game data across multiple consoles that support the specific game titles. Although this might not be much for the gaming community, it is still nice to know that Nintendo is willing to go above and beyond when making sure that its gamers are able to enjoy its games on any given console.

The second, more interesting reveal is the fact that the Nintendo Switch may feature a guest login in the near future.

"We are considering a feature in the future (tentative name: Guest Login) to access existing network service account information without linking to a user account. This feature would allow temporary access to the network service account linked to the Nintendo Account by logging in to the Nintendo Account within the application. This feature would, for example, make it possible to upload a character you have raised as online data and then use that data on a friend's NX (without creating a user account)," the development docs explained.

If Nintendo does intend to follow through on what its documents revealed, then the Switch is about to get more entertaining than it already is.