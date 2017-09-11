Nintendo Switch VR: Technology May Not Come To The Platform

Facebook/NintendoSwitch Promotional picture for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has bad news for gamers who are expecting for virtual reality technology to arrive on the Nintendo Switch. The company appears to have concluded hope of the technology coming to the platform citing a lack of enough truly fun experience as one of the problems for VR.

Nintendo of America President and COO Reggie Fils-Aimé commented on the subject during Variety's Entertainment and Tech Summit. However, his words were far from encouraging for those who want Nintendo to dabble further in terms of VR technology.

"The problem with VR is that there aren't a lot of experiences that are truly fun," said Fils-Aimée. "What we believe is that, in order for this technology to move forward, you need to make it fun and you need to make it social."

Nintendo currently has no plans to experiment with VR technology for the time being. However, they also pointed out that nothing is off the table just yet.

This means that even if some sort of VR work has been done by the company, it will likely be shelved indefinitely. Nevertheless, Fils-Aimé confirmed that the future for home video game consoles is still a bright one despite VR slowly being incorporated in the industry. This claim is reinforced by the success of the Switch and games like "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild."

Nintendo tried its hand on VR back in the '90s with the so-called Virtual Boy. However, it didn't really catch on with gamers and the company hasn't gone back to the technology ever since.

Still, Nintendo has done some exceptional things in the display space since the '90s. One such notable achievement is the use special technology in the 3DS that lets players see a 3D image without the need for glasses. This has made the handheld into a massive hit selling with global sales numbers of more than 67 million units.

For now, it appears that it's up to Sony and possibly Microsoft to cater to VR fans with their respective consoles.