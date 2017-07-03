Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo New 2DS XL Comparison: Which Is the Better Gaming Device?

(Photo: Youtube/Nintendo) A screenshot from the promo video of the Nintendo 2DS XL.

Nintendo is enjoying a lot of success with the launch of the NES Classic and the Nintendo Switch in recent months. The gaming company intends to improve upon this achievement with its unveiling of the new Nintendo console 2DS XL.

In the past, Nintendo launched two different types of gaming console: the first one is the company's flagship home console and another is a handheld gaming gadget. However, now that the recently released Switch functions both as a home console and a handheld device, it might be important to compare it with the new 2DS XL and find out which is the better gaming machine.

One of the more noticeable differences between the Switch and the 2DS XL is their form. The Switch is essentially a gaming tablet that comes with detachable controllers, while the 2DS XL comes with the classic clamshell design that Nintendo's DS line is known for. While the new DS handheld device is more portable than the Switch, the latter is also handy and compact.

Another factor to consider in choosing which Nintendo product to acquire is the durability of the devices. The Switch is a high-end gaming console that looks the part, with its aesthetically pleasing thin display and shiny frame. However, this makes the Switch's screen very prone to scratches and damage. The 2DS XL, on the other hand, sports heavy-duty plastic that allows it to take more hits and drops than the more expensive Switch.

As for the variety in the selection of games available to play with each Nintendo device, the 2DS is compatible with more games that were previously released for the company's DS series. The library of games for the Switch, on the other hand, is still growing though the quality of the titles that will debut on the portable home console is anticipated to be more sophisticated.

When it comes to pricing, the Nintendo Switch, priced at $299.99, is twice the cost of the more affordable Nintendo 2DS XL, which has a $149 price tag.

In the end, choosing which Nintendo gaming device to purchase will depend on the gaming needs and buying power of a consumer. If the gadget is intended for children who are prone to drop the device or for those who are looking for the more inexpensive option, then the 2DS XL is the way to go. However, this does not mean that the 2DS XL can unseat the Switch as the best gaming console that Nintendo has developed.

The Nintendo 2DS XL will officially launch on July 28.