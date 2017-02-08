Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Nintendo Wins in Flexibility; At a Disadvantage with Speed and Specs

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Nintendo's upcoming console, the Nintendo Switch, is slated for worldwide release on March 3. As early as now, many gaming enthusiasts and fans are already pitting it against its two top competitors, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Although the new console seems to lead when it comes to player flexibility, its specs leave much to be desired.

Facebook/NintendoThe Nintendo Switch will be released on March 3.

From the name itself, the Nintendo Switch allows gamers to "switch" playing between the console itself and a television set. This means that players can simply play with it through a television, or use it as a wireless gamepad, or play with it on a desk.

Another advantage of the Nintendo Switch comes from its Joy-Con controllers which allow motion controls and features an "HD rumble" that can successfully copy the feel of actual objects.

That innovation is simply the upcoming console's edge over the Xbox One and PS4, but when it comes to performance, it seems like the Nintendo Switch cannot be up to par with its top competitors.

According to reports, the CPU clock speed for the Nintendo Switch is only at 1020MHz, which is somehow lower compared to the PS4, which is at 1600MHz, and the Xbox One, which boasts of 1750MHz. It also does not support HDR format and has a memory of only 4GB compared to 8GB from both the PS4 and Xbox One.

The GPU core for the Nintendo Switch also seems to be lower, using only a 256 Nvidia CUDA compared to the PS4's 1152 AMD Shaders and Xbox One's 768x AMD Shaders. Though Nvidia accordingly has higher tech powers, its effect for all other games in the Nintendo Switch remains to be seen.

Storage for the Nintendo Switch is only up to 32GB in expandable microSD card, compared to the PS4 and Xbox One which can both support up to 500GB HDD.

Despite seemingly lower specs and storage, the Nintendo Switch is expected to carry the most anticipated games - "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" and "Super Mario Odyssey." The console will also include "Minecraft," "Skyrim" and "FIFA."

The Nintendo Switch sells for $299 and can be pre-ordered online. The Joy-Con controllers and other accessories are however priced separately.