Nintendo World Championship 2017 News: Where, When, and How

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Nintendo World Championship 2017 returns this October.

After making a spectacular comeback at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Nintendo seems to want to keep the hype up as recent reports reveal that the Nintendo World Championship will return this year. To make the most of the experience, here is everything to know about the upcoming event.

According to reports, the Nintendo World Championship 2017 will be held on Oct. 7 at Manhattan Center's Grand Ballroom in New York. Qualifications for the tournament will begin on Aug. 19 at select eight Best Buy stores. Generally, anyone of all ages can join as long as they reside within the U.S. and most parts of Canada. Of course, such a big event will get confusing without all the right details, and in order to help prevent that, Nintendo has given quite the rundown.

The players for the Nintendo World Championship will be divided into two groups: 12 or younger and 13 or older. Both groups will be playing "Mario Kart 7" on the Nintendo 3DS with the former group playing as Mario in the Nintendo DS "Luigi's Mansion" and the latter group playing as Bowser in Game Boy Advance "Bowser Castle 1." All players will be vying to be on the top spot of the time trial and those chosen will take part in the event held in New York.

"The format of the Nintendo World Championships means that anyone has a chance to become the winner," Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said in a prepared statement. "Audiences are hungry to watch competitive video games in action, and many of our most classic games, both old and new, are well-suited to competition by players of all ages."

Those who would like to take part in the Nintendo World Championship 2017 are urged to keep checking Nintendo's site for updates and further details.