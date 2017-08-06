Nintendo's SNES Classic Available for Preorder Late This Month, Goes on Sale Sept. 29

Facebook/Nintendo Retailer giant Walmart has cancelled pre-orders of the Nintendo Super NES Classic, citing a mistake with their system.

Shortly after the launch of the NES Classic, Nintendo teased the upcoming release of its successor, the Nintendo SNES Classic. Although the troubled rollout of the NES Classic brought some concern to fans about Nintendo's next offering, the technology company recently tried to appease them by giving some important updates about the SNES Classic.

Several days ago, Nintendo announced that consumers can finally pre-order the SNES Classic at the end of the month. On its official Facebook page, the company posted: "We appreciate the incredible anticipation that exists for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition system, and can confirm that it will be made available for pre-order by various retailers late this month." Nintendo also confirmed that additional systems will be shipped to stores around the world on the day of the SNES Classic's launch and will continue throughout the rest of the year.

It looks like the company is trying to make up for its failure last year to produce enough units of the NES Classic. It can be recalled that the SNES Classic's predecessor was underproduced after its launch. And just when thousands of gaming enthusiasts were already hankering to grab the item during the holiday season, Nintendo ceased its production. Currently, a few units of the NES Classic are still available in some stores, but they can only be purchased as part of a bundle. The company is also facing the same production issues with the Switch, which quickly became elusive shortly after its launch.

The SNES Classic resembles Nintendo's original SNES system, except that the newer device is just about the size of a pint. When purchased, the console already has 21 built-in classic games. Just like its predecessor, the upcoming console also promises to offer a lot of fun to the gaming community at a reasonable price.

The new mini console will go on sale on Sept. 29.