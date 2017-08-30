Nintendo's Switch Showcase Holds Several Nindie Titles

Facebook/NintendoSwitch Nintendo hosted another Nindie Switch showcase recently.

Nintendo recently hosted a Switch showcase on Aug. 30 where it mentioned several indie titles coming soon to the console.

In a livestream presentation held a few hours ago, Nintendo talked about a number of games that would be making their way to the Nintendo Switch by fall or early 2018.

The company had earlier promised that the focus of the showcase would be on the "Nindies" with "console-exclusive hooks."

This time around, the company mentioned 20 titles as well as their expected release dates. These are listed below.

SteamWorld Dig 2 – September 21, 2017

Golf Story – September 2017

Wulverblade – September 2017

Yono and the Celestial Elephant – October 21st, 2017

Floor Kids – Fall 2017

Poly Bridge – Fall 2017

Mom Hid My Game – Fall 2017

Earth Atlantis – Fall 2017

Sausage Sports Club – Fall 2017

Nine Parchments – Fall 2017

Dragon: Marked for Death – Winter 2017

Battle Chef Brigade – Winter 2017

Morphies Law – Winter 2017

Light Fingers – Early 2018

Shovel Knight: King of Cards – Early 2018

Mulaka – Early 2018

Next-Up Hero – Early 2018

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – 2018

Super Meat Boy Forever – 2018

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes – 2018

Last February, Nintendo announced 17 games for its "Nindies" Switch showcase, hinting that more titles would be available in the next months. IGN reported that some of the games in the list were already released on different platforms like "Yooka-Laylee" and "Stardew Valley." Artworks of the upcoming indie games for 2017 were also revealed during the event.

However, of those 17 titles previously teased of in February, only six have reportedly been introduced in the system. Some players looked forward to hearing about titles like "Shakedown: Hawaii," "Runner3" and "Dandara" again but there were no news of them in the recent showcase. Several of those revealed were new titles.

A Nindies@Night showcase will still be held on Aug. 31 at 8:30 p.m. PDT (11 p.m. EDT), while gamers will also get to try the Nindies Arcade that will be run during the upcoming PAX West convention that will be held on Sept. 1 to 4 so there may be news of those by then.

For those who are expecting updates on Switch for "Super Mario Odyssey," "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" and "FIFA 18," no mention was made of them in the recent showcase. However, these titles may be part of the next updates set for the fall and early 2018.