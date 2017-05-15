NIO EP9 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Electric Car Sets New Nürburgring Lap Record

China-based startup NIO may not yet be a large, global player in the automotive industry, but the company is making waves through the EP9, a high-performance electric vehicle that has been breaking records left and right. Most recently, the EP9 set a new Nürburgring lap record.

NIOA promotional image for the NIO EP9.

The EP9 already conquered Nürburgring Nordschleife in October 2016. The electric vehicle completed two laps around the 12.9-mile track known as "Green Hell" with a time of seven minutes and 5.12 seconds — making it the fastest electric car in the world. However, because the record was set during less-than-stellar weather conditions, the company knew that their electric vehicle could do better.

Now, the EP9 has taken another stab at Nürburgring with even better results as it set a new lap record of six minutes and 45.900 seconds. Not only did the EP9 beat its old record by 19.22 seconds, it also takes the title of fastest production vehicle, beating the Lamborghini Huracan Performante's record of six minutes and 52.01 seconds.

"As a company, we were born to push limits. Setting and breaking records with our EP9 is for the sole purpose to show the world that we have the automotive and technical expertise to succeed in the global automotive market," said Padmasree Warrior, CEO of NIO U.S.

The EP9 is able to break records thanks to electric motors that deliver a whopping 1,341 horsepower and 1,092 pound-feet of torque. It can go from 0 to 124 miles per hour (mph) in 7.1 seconds and attains a top speed of 194 mph.

Video of the EP9's new record-breaking lap at Nürburgring has yet to be break cover, but NIO is expected to release the footage this week.

So far, NIO has only made seven examples of the EP9, but the company announced last month that it will produce 10 more units of the electric vehicle. It is available to order with a price tag of $1.48 million.