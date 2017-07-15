'NiOh: Defiant Honor' DLC Release Date News: Expansion to Roll Out on July 25; New Tonfa Weapon Coming

Facebook/Nioh/Team Ninja A promo image for "NiOh" featured as the cover photo on the action game series' official Facebook page.

Team Ninja has just announced the release date of the second downloadable content for "NiOh," their hit action game for the PlayStation 4. "NiOh: Defiant Honor" is coming out later this month on Tuesday, July 25.

Tom Lee, Creative Director for Team Ninja has laid out the details for the new DLC on their news update posted on the PlayStation blog on Monday, July 10. The "Defiant Honor" content drop takes players to the historic Osaka Castle during the war between the Toyotomi and the Tokugawa clans.

The update brings players to the battle fields of the Sanada Maru, a stronghold built by the legendary warrior Sanada Yukimura. He serves to carry out the will of the Toyotomi clan, a lineage who values honor above all and is the rival to the forces of Tokugawa Ieyasu.

Sanada Maru cuts off reinforcements from reaching the outskirts of the Osaka Castle, and both sides settle down for a long-drawn winter siege. It is in this setting that the main character of "NiOh," William, finds himself tangled in the clan war alongside his companion, Date Masamune, as summed up by IGN.

The DLC adds new items and equipment to the game, along with the new areas, new objectives, plus new Yokai and enemies. New armor, guardian spirits, items, and a new weapon type called the Tonga will be coming as the new content comes in later this month.

New achievements with their corresponding Trophies, additional difficulty ranks and legendary characters, including Sanada Yukimura, will become available as well.

"NiOh: Defiant Honor" will be coming to the PlayStation Store for $10, but players who have availed of the game's season pass will be able to get this DLC for free, similar to the earlier DLC pack called "Dragon of the North," which launched earlier in May.