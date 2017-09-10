'Nioh' DLC Release Date: Final Content Pack Adds New Mode, 'A Few Surprises' and More

(Photo: Team Ninja) A screenshot from the "Nioh: Bloodshed's End" DLC.

The final downloadable content (DLC) for the hit action role-playing video game "Nioh" is coming later this month, allowing gamers to finish The Siege of Osaka.

DLC support officially ends with "Nioh: Bloodshed's End," which has picked up where the previous expansion pack, "Defiant Honor," left off. Team Ninja creative director Tom Lee promises that it is "a perfect way to conclude the final chapter of the bloody Sengoku period."

In the PlayStation Blog in which the studio made the official announcement, Lee had this to say on what the final "Nioh" DLC will be all about:

The Siege of Osaka's winter campaign was put to an end by a peace negotiation between Toyotomi and Tokugawa. However, conditions were harsh as Osaka Castle lost its secondary and tertiary enclosures, as well as its inner and outer moats, leaving just the main enclosure for the defeated. Inevitably, this situation led to an uprising and another war broke out just months after the winter campaign. This is the final phase of the Sengoku-era, and the end of William's journey.

Team Ninja is going out with a bang as "Nioh: Bloodshed's End" will add a brand-new mode called The Abyss, where the strongest players determine who the most skillful and powerful is through "epic battles and unique challenges" in a "perpetual battleground."

Lee promised to reveal more information on the new mode courtesy of the DLC in the coming days, but did tease that "Nioh: Bloodshed's End" will enrich "Nioh" across the board.

This is through the addition of new main missions, sub-missions and Twilight missions as well as new Yokai and Guardian Spirits and more characters as well as a new difficulty level.

Team Ninja also teased that players will find something for themselves in "Nioh: Bloodshed's End" in addition to "a few surprises along the way."

The "Nioh: Bloodshed's End" DLC will be released on Sept. 26 for $9.99. Season pass owners will be able to get it for free.