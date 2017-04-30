'Nioh' News: Dragon of the North DLC Release Date Announced, Promises Masamune, New Yokai and 'Formidable' Ammunition

The long-awaited "Dragon of the North" downloadable content (DLC) for "Nioh" is coming to the PlayStation 4 this week, developer Team Ninja has announced.

(Photo: Team Ninja)A screenshot from the "Nioh: Dragon of the North" DLC.

The highly anticipated DLC revolves around the "brilliant and ruthless" Lord Masamune Date, also known as the One-Eyed Dragon, who founded and ruled the city of Sendai during the Keichō Era around 1800.

"Nioh" gamers will be thrust into the unfortunate period shortly after William successfully brings peace to Japan, only to be cut short when Lord Masamune began collecting spirit stones, which brought about "more unrest and mayhem" to the region.

"[Masamune] was known for being an impulsive leader who was wildly arrogant of his abilities — believing he was superior to most men, yet at the same time greatly devoted to his land and subjects. We found this disparity in his personality to be something that we could utilize to create a memorable character and a formidable adversary for William," Team Ninja said of the "Nioh" DLC protagonist.

Set in the region of Oshu, the "Dragon of the North" DLC will introduce a slew of new Yokai and "imposing enemies," which players will meet in battle in "exciting" new stages.

These new foes will be difficult to beat so "Nioh" players could count on getting from the DLC the necessary "formidable ammunition" at their disposal to take these enemies down.

These "Dragon of the North" goodies will come in the form of some brand-new Guardian Spirits, armor, ninja skills, magic and an all-new weapon known as the Odachi.

In related news, Team Ninja has also announced the release of the player-versus-player (PvP) feature in "Nioh," which many players have been looking forward to see. With it, PS Plus subscribers will enjoy "an exhilarating new element to the experience."

The "Nioh: Dragon of the North" DLC will be released on May 2.