'Nioh' Release Date, News: File Size Revealed; Embargo Lifts On Feb. 2

It is almost February, which means the first big exclusive PlayStation 4 title release of the year is nearing. "Nioh," the action role-playing game that started out as a PlayStation 3 project in 2004, will be available in North America on Feb. 7, and it has recently been revealed that embargo will lift on Feb. 2.

Facebook/NIOHGame'Nioh' will be released in North America on Feb. 7.

According to Gamepur, the revelation was made via Twitter thanks to an IGN Hungary contributor. Review codes have apparently been sent out to a lot of people, mostly reviewers, a week ahead of the game's release. This gives reviewers only seven days to play the entire game and give their impressions on it.

One of the reviewers, whose Twitter handle is called Wostry, revealed the arrival of review codes. Wostry was also the one who made it known that the embargo will lift on Feb. 2.

As for file size, "Nioh" will reportedly need 40 GB worth of space. And like many other games, players will be able to play the game as it is downloading, provided that there is already 12 GB worth of it downloaded.

The upcoming game focuses on a man named William, a Westerner who has found himself in Japan. It is set in the 1600s, during the Sengoku Period, but with some noticeable alterations to the era. William will have to face Yokai, demons that promise chaos in the world that is already at war. However, the Yokai will not be easy to defeat as they come in various forms and with different capabilities.

Additionally, there is also opposition coming from human samurai and some warriors called Revenants. William will have to utilize the plethora of weapons available, including swords, axes, spears, and more. There are also three stances--low, mid, and high--to choose from when it comes to fighting.

Throughout his journey, he will meet some real world historical figures with whom he can interact. There are also original characters in the game to enhance the experience.