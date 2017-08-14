Nissan Leaf 2018 EV Model vs. Tesla Model 3 Specs, Price Comparison: Leaked Details Reveal Cheaper Nissan Vehicle

REUTERS/Gary Cameron A 2013 all electric Nissan Leaf is seen at the Washington Auto show February 6, 2013.

The electric vehicle market is growing with each passing year, and Nissan is gearing up for its new 2018 Leaf, which is poised to be cheaper than the Tesla Model 3.

According to leaked screenshots of documents by Autoblog, the Nissan 2018 Leaf is set to start with a price of $29,990. This is for the S trim level of the model. The more luxurious models are naturally more expensive, with the SE trim level coming in at $32,490 and the SL trim level priced at $36,200.

At this point, it is unknown what differentiates the trim levels, though it has been said that Nissan's ProPilot Assist is a factor. There are also heated seats and a heated steering wheel in the mix.

The Tesla Model 3, which is currently available for reservation, starts at a price of $35,000. This means the Nissan 2018 Leaf has got the Tesla Model 3 beat by $5,000. However, the two models also have differences when it comes to car specifications.

Both the Nissan 2018 Leaf and the Tesla Model 3 are powered by batteries and electricity, but the latter has a bigger capacity at 50 to 75 kWh. The 2018 Leaf only has 40 kWh of capacity, but it is still a sizable upgrade from the previous model's 30 kWh.

Additionally, the 2018 Leaf boasts of 147 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque, which is more impressive than Nissan's last iteration of the model.

On the other hand, the Tesla Model 3 can go from zero to 60 mph in 5.1 to 5.6 seconds. It also has a range of 220 to 310 miles, though that information for the 2018 Leaf remains to be seen. Both cars can seat up to five people and offer keyless entry. They also feature displays, with the one on the Tesla Model 3 measuring 15 inches and the one on the 2018 Leaf measuring 10 inches less.

These specifications for the 2018 Leaf have yet to be confirmed, so readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt. Nissan is expected to unveil the 2018 Leaf on Tuesday, Sept. 5.