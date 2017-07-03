Nissan Leaf 2018 Release Date, Specs and Price Rumors: Next-Gen Leaf To Be Unveiled Sept. 6

Nissan The first teaser image for the 2018 Nissan Leaf.

Just when its competitors in the market were starting to get weak, Nissan has announced that its widely-touted next-generation Leaf will officially be unveiled in September. This should not come as a surprise to car enthusiasts, as previous rumors also pointed out that Nissan's next big offering might be out sometime during the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show, which also happens to fall in the said month.

Although the Tokyo Motor Show is slated for September, however, the unveiling of the Nissan Leaf will happen on Sept. 6, a few days prior to the show.

Nissan took to Twitter to make the announcement and said: "The new Nissan LEAF premieres September 6, 2017 #Nissan #LEAF." The tweet was accompanied by a photo of the next-generation Leaf.

According to reports, the second generation 2018 Nissan Leaf is loosely based on the IDS concept.

When the first Leaf was introduced in the market, the model did not fare very well due to its strong rivals, which included the VW e-Golf, Chevrolet Bolt EV and Hyundai Ioniq. With the upcoming 2018 Leaf, however, some say Nissan only has the Tesla Model 3 to worry about as a serious competitor. There is also much anticipation for the Tesla Model 3 nowadays, with around 500,000 people reportedly having made reservations for the upcoming car.

The 2018 Nissan Leaf will likely be available in all Nissan dealerships come 2018. This new model will reportedly feature an improved EV range that is double the 107-mile range of its predecessor. It is also said to come with two battery pack options, allowing potential customers to buy the new model with various specs. According to reports, the largest battery option may offer twice the 30kWh lithium ion pack of the first-gen Leaf. However, only the smaller option will be for sale on its first year.

By 2020, the next-gen Nissan Leaf is expected to make up 20 percent of Nissan's total sales.