Nissan Signal Shield Concept Release Date, Features News: Faraday Cage Reduces Smartphone Distraction Behind the Wheel

Texting while driving not only endangers the life of the driver, but also the lives of everyone else on the road. Nissan hopes to curb this dangerous behavior through its new Signal Shield concept.

NissanA promotional image for the Nissan Signal Shield concept.

Nissan's solution to smartphone use behind the wheel is based on a 181-year-old technology from the Victorian era — Faraday cage. Invented by renowned scientist Michael Faraday, it is an enclosure with a conductive material that blocks electromagnetic fields, thus, canceling out its effect.

As for the automaker's application of the technology, the Signal Shield concept is a prototype compartment located on the armrest of the Nissan Juke. When a mobile device is placed inside it, the Signal Shield creates a "silent zone," which blocks all connections. Thus, the device won't be able to receive incoming calls and send outgoing messages. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity will also be disabled.

While completely disconnecting from the world seems excessive for some, it could spell the difference between life and death for those who have a hard time putting down their mobile devices.

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2015 alone, 3,477 people were killed and an overwhelming 391,000 were injured due to distracted driving.

"The Nissan Signal Shield concept presents one possible solution for giving drivers the choice to remove all smartphone distractions while driving... Some drivers are immune to the activity of their smartphone, but for those who struggle to ignore the beeps and pings, this concept provides a simple solution in this very 'connected' world we live in," said Alex Smith, managing director of Nissan Motor GB.

The Signal Shield's effect can be somewhat tweaked as drivers can still connect to their vehicle's entertainment system through USB or auxiliary ports. On the other hand, to regain full use of their smartphone, drivers simply have to open the armrest.

The Nissan Signal Shield is not currently slated for production, but it serves to highlight the alarming prevalence of smartphone use while driving.