No Illegal Narcotics Involved in Erin Moran's Death, Autopsy Report Says

"Happy Days" actress Erin Moran's death last April 22 resulted from cancer. This was confirmed via an autopsy conducted after her death.

Actresses Erin Moran (L) and Marion Ross from "Happy Days" arrive at "A Father's Day Salute to TV Dads" hosted by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in Los Angeles, California June 18, 2009.

The autopsy report revealed that Moran died of complications from the disease and that "no illegal narcotics were involved," said TMZ. The autopsy was carried out by the coroner's office in Harrison County in Indiana.

The result of the tests was consistent with what Moran's husband, Steve Fleischmann, wrote in an open letter a little after her death.

Prior to her death, Moran suffered from stage four cancer. She was 56 years old when she died.

Speculations about illegal narcotics having something to do with her death started with a comment made by Moran's co-star, Scott Baio.

In a radio interview two days after the actress' death, Baio said, "For me, you do drugs or drink, you're gonna die. I'm sorry if that's cold, but God gave you a brain, gave you the will to live and thrive and you gotta take care of yourself."

Moran previously had problems with substance abuse. Because of this, speculations about what might have possibly caused her death came out. These rumblings were heightened by Baio's remark.

The actor immediately went on Facebook to make some clarifications about his previous comment. "I was asked ONLY about Erin's troubled past due to drug & alcohol abuse. I was still upset and said I felt that living that kind of a lifestyle will catch up with you and nothing good would come of it. THIS WAS BEFORE THE CAUSE OF DEATH WAS ANNOUNCED STATING STAGE 4 CANCER," he said.

Meanwhile, the actress' brother, Tony Moran, revealed that his first thought upon learning about his sister's death was that it must have been caused by a heart attack, as a result of years of drug abuse. According to him, Erin had been waging a war against her demons. However, he says, things have been going downhill in the past few years.