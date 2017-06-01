'No Man's Sky' Latest News: Developer Hints More Improvements Are Coming to Game

Months following the launch of the Pathfinder patch on the PlayStation 4 and PC, rumor has it that a "No Man's Sky" update is now being developed. Although game developer Hello Games has yet to confirm the rumors, a number of fans believe that the company will continue to come up with more updates to live up to the players' expectations.

Facebook/NoMansSkyPromotional photo for "No Man's Sky"

Since the release of the Pathfinder patch, "No Man's Sky" fans have barely heard from Hello Games.

It can be recalled that when the game was introduced last year, it failed to meet the expectations of some players because of the bugs and other unfavorable scenarios in its gameplay.

It was then revealed that the game's developer had been preoccupied with making new patches available so as to pacify a number of disappointed gamers.

After releasing a number of these new patches, Hello Games then launched a massive free expansion that they called the Pathfinder update. This gave PC and PS4 players access to new planetary vehicles, base sharing, weapon specializations, permadeath mode and more. The recent patch also came with impressive visual improvements and included a new photo mode and screenshot tool which allowed players to tweak the time of day by adding filters or increasing or decreasing cloud levels.

Hello Games had also been sharing interesting stuff through its official Twitter account.

Just this week, a fan asked them if they were developing a new update for the PS4 and PC, and the company answered "We are!" without revealing further details.

Although the company has not given any solid information about the update that is on the way, it looks like Hello Games is not throwing in the towel yet. Right now, the company still has a lot of flaws to address when it comes to the title's gameplay, but its recent response to the fan's question seemed to suggest that more improvements and patches are coming to the game in the future.