'No Man's Sky' News: Another 'Atlas Rises' Patch Released, Some New Features Included

Latest patch is already the fourth one released for the 'Atlas Rises' update

A new patch is now available to download for 'No Man's Sky'

"Atlas Rises" brought a lot of new features that are currently available inside "No Man's Sky," and considering its size, it should probably come as no surprise that developers have needed to patch it quite a bit since its launch.

Patch 1.34 is already the fourth patch released for "Atlas Rises," and while it does contain plenty of bug fixes, it also introduces some useful new features as well.

First off, when players are exploring, they will find that there are now placeholder images used in situations where waypoint images are still unavailable.

The galactic map is also capable of displaying more pathways now.

"Atlas Rises" also made changes to the way that the Analysis Visor works inside the game, and Patch 1.34 improves upon that. With the patch applied, players will now earn even more units for a discovery to the Analysis Visor interface. This change should encourage players to become more diligent with their scanning.

Also, since non-player characters matter even more now thanks to the update, Patch 1.34 makes sure that interactions with them happen as intended as the correct emotion animations have been added.

The discovery screen in "No Man's Sky" is going to look a bit different as well. More images from previously visited waypoints will now be displayed via the discovery screen and the scrolling of names has been made possible as well.

Teleporters have likewise been made more functional.

Moving on to the bug fixes, players can now count on glyphs being awarded properly at all times thanks to the patch.

An issue that could previously lead to players becoming unable to save their games has also been addressed, although there may still be some who will encounter this issue.

Just like before, developers are urging players to report any other issues they encounter so that they can be addressed.

More news about "No Man's Sky" should be made available soon.