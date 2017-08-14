'No Man's Sky' News: How the 'Atlas Rises' Update Has Affected the Perception of the Game

No Man's Sky official website New ships have also been added to 'No Man's Sky' via the 'Atlas Rises' update

Not long after "No Man's Sky" was released a year ago, the game quickly became public enemy number one for many players due in large part to promises that were not delivered and the title itself providing experiences that failed to live up to the hype.

A year later, however, it seems like things have changed. And for the developers and the players who have stuck with the game, things are seemingly changing for the better.

Following in the footsteps of the "Foundation" and "Path Finder" updates, "Atlas Rises" is finally delivering some of the things players have sought from day one.

Included in the massive update are several substantial additions such as the Joint Exploration feature, which essentially works as the game's current multiplayer component, functioning portals and even new storyline elements.

Players have noticed all these big additions as well, and many of them are showing their appreciation for the amount of work that the developers have put in post-launch.

Spotted by Comicbook.com, more positive reviews are now coming in for "No Man's Sky" over on Steam, and these have helped changed the narrative around the game.

Instead of being known as one of the more disappointing games of all time, the sci-fi title now has a chance to be thought of and remembered more fondly.

That said, there are still critics who have pointed out some of the game's remaining flaws, but it seems safe to say that the game is definitely in a better place now.

It also seems as though developers are not yet done when it comes to adding more features. The Joint Exploration feature, in particular, may be fleshed out further given that developers have noted that its current form is just the "important first step into the world of synchronous co-op" inside the game.

More news about what other additions may be released for "No Man's Sky" should be made available in the future.