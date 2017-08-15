'No Man's Sky' News: Patch 1.31 Now Available, Addresses Some Issues and Crashes

Latest patch available for PC and PS4 versions of 'No Man's Sky'

No Man's Sky official website More diverse planets featured in 'No Man's Sky' thanks to the 'Atlas Rises' update

Following the release of the enormous "Atlas Rises" update, developers have deployed a significantly smaller patch meant to address some of the issues inside the game.

First off, players with long playthroughs no longer need to be worried about the game suddenly crashing whenever they are trying to save.

Crashes that could occur when players pin certain tech have also been eliminated.

Patch 1.31 also makes sure that guild missions will now be crediting properly.

The patch also gets rid of crashes that could happen whenever players are using the galactic map while too many waypoints were active.

Both PC and PlayStation 4 users can now download the patch.

Developers have also urged players to report any issues they may encounter while going through the game.

For those who may have somehow missed it, the recently released "Atlas Rises" update added plenty of new and significant features to "No Man's Sky."

There is a new story now included in the game. The storyline focuses on the deterioration of the fabric of existence and the sudden emergence of an interdimensional race.

As much as players may appreciate the inclusion of a more cohesive narrative, this science fiction title is still mainly about exploration, and the "Atlas Rises" update includes new features designed to make that act more enjoyable.

The aforementioned galactic map has been updated so that it is easier to use and players should also expect to see more diverse planets as they travel inside the game. They can also expect to discover rarer planets as they make their way to the galactic core.

Players may also find it easier now to go from one planet to another, thanks to the activation of numerous portals.

More news about other patches and updates that may be released for "No Man's Sky" should be made available in the future.