'No Man's Sky' News: Patch 1.32 Available Now for PC and PS4, Includes Important Progression-related Fixes

No Man's Sky official website Progressing through 'No Man's Sky' should be easier with Patch 1.32 installed

A new patch has been released for "No Man's Sky" and this one contains some fixes meant to address some previously discovered progression-related bugs.

Detailed in a recent post on the game's official website, one fix included in Patch 1.32 ensures that players who have previously learned all alien words will now be able to go through the story as intended. That fix should help ensure that the efforts made by players will be justly rewarded.

Another notable progression-related fix included in the patch will make sure that Creative Mode players will no longer have to take on mercenary missions that they did not sign up for just so they can move the story forward.

Players can also expect that there will be no more technical issues preventing them from completing exocraft and farmer missions.

Also, players should no longer miss Atlas Stations with Patch 1.32 installed, so they can stay on track as they progress through the game.

For those players who may be unaware, the recently released "Atlas Rises" update brought several new additions to "No Man's Sky," including 30 hours of story content.

With Patch 1.32 installed, players should no longer run into any unnecessary issues while going through all that content.

Beyond those progression-related fixes, the newest patch also addresses some of the other bugs that have been observed inside the game.

Players who buy cargo slots can now count on seeing them being unlocked properly each time. There are also some NPC-related fixes included in the latest patch.

Lastly, developers have also improved the power of Analysis Visor upgrades, which should come as pleasant news to explorers.

Developers are also urging players to report any problems they may encounter so that they can be addressed properly.

More news about any new patches and updates coming to "No Man's Sky" should be made available soon.