'No Man's Sky' News: Phase 3 of 'Waking Titan' Underway, Offers More Clues Related to Rumored Update

There may be a new update coming to 'No Man's Sky' soon

The past few weeks and even months have been pretty eventful for "No Man's Sky" players, but not because of what is happening inside the game itself, but due to the things taking place around it.

For the lapsed players who may now be looking to jump back in, there is an alternate reality game known as "Waking Titan" that has been the focus of many members of the community for quite some time now.

Initially, there were some people who were wondering what "Waking Titan" was even for. But after some digging, several players found links between it and "No Man's Sky" itself. Since then, the ARG has been evolving.

Several clues have come out over the past few weeks that hint of possible additions that may be included in a new update.

There have been rumblings that a fourth race may be introduced, and recently, more signs are pointing to some kind of story content being added as well.

Players who want to catch up on what has been happening with "Waking Titan" can check out this thread on the game's Subreddit as well as this page on the Game Detectives Wiki.

Getting now to the most recent events, players are now in Phase 3 of "Waking Titan" and while it is still ongoing, players have found even more story content.

In a separate post on the game's Subreddit, "Emanu3000" shared an image of an "internal memo" discussing Phase 3 and something known as "loop16."

It is believed that "loop16" is related in some way to the rumored update, and it may even be one of its key features.

In any case, developers are still staying quiet with regards to what it is that "Waking Titan" is alluding to, but players should hear more about it soon enough.

More news about "No Man's Sky" should be made available in the near future.