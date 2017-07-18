'No Man's Sky' News: Players Expecting Something Significant to Happen on July 21

No Man's Sky official website A new update could be coming soon to 'No Man's Sky'

The "No Man's Sky" community is currently abuzz with rumors swirling and hinting at potentially significant additions coming in the near future.

However, it must be stressed that exactly what could be coming to the game at this point remains unclear but there are some things that many members of the community have agreed upon.

First off, numerous players are already aware that there will be something significant that takes place on July 21.

Redditor "XMaurice" provided a neat little summary of what has been going on in the game lately and what may be expected to happen to it in the near future - and apparently, the 21st of July is going to be an important day. According to the Redditor, the next phases of an ARG (Alternative Reality Game) also known as "Waking Titan," believed to be connected to "No Man's Sky," are expected to go live on July 21.

It is also unclear what these phases are, but a survey also believed to be linked to the game has apparently indicated that they will be challenges of some kind.

Level 4 Atlas Passes are expected to be handed out soon to some lucky players. And while it is unknown what they will be used for, the folks from Hello Games have apparently told NoMansSkyTheGame Subreddit mod "UnimatrixZeroOne" that these will not be for any beta version of the game.

Furthermore, August may bring some big additions to the game as well.

According to a post from Redditor "snickerless1," a PDF file connected to "Waking Titan" was also discovered recently and it hinted that "version 1.3 of a familiar universe" may be released in August.

"Version 1.3" is expected to be a major update for the game.

It appears that "No Man's Sky" players have some things to look forward to, and they will start learning more about them on July 21.