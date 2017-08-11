'No Man's Sky' News: Third Update Titled 'Atlas Rises'

No Man's Sky official website There may be a new update coming to "No Man's Sky" soon.

Developed by Hello Games, "No Man's Sky" had a lot of expectations when it first came back in 2016. The developers were not quite able to deliver what they had promised, which was game-changing visuals and more worlds for players to explore. However, recent reports reveal that Hello Games might be trying to rectify that in its upcoming update, which adds a lot of the things that loyal fans have been clamoring for.

Hello Games has been working hard to bring the hype up for "No Man's Sky." And even the team of developers was unsure of how to do that. Recently, the community has been plagued with mystery cassette tapes, which inevitably frustrated some and thrilled others.

"When we posted those cassettes we didn't know what to expect. In the last eight weeks a quarter of a million players from across the globe (174 countries, to be precise!) have come together — united by a shared love of mystery and science fiction — to form the Citizen Science Division," said creator Sean Murray in a statement. " You've become part of the No Man's Sky origin story."

The update, titled "Atlas Rises," is the third major update since the game title was released. According to reports on the possible patch notes of the "No Man's Sky" update, it seems that fans will be receiving what could be the multiplayer aspect that was missing. The patch notes has a statement about joint exploration and this could be many things, but considering how Hello Games has been diligently listening, there is hope that this might imply new worlds to explore as well as new features.

"Atlas Rises" will be a free update for everyone who owns "No Man's Sky." There is yet to be a specific release date, but it is expected to arrive sometime this week for PlayStation 4 and PC users.