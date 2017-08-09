'No Man's Sky' News: Update 1.3 Finally Confirmed, Coming to the Game This Week

No Man's Sky official website A new update will be released for 'No Man's Sky' this week

After weeks of speculating, solving puzzles and decoding cryptic messages, "No Man's Sky's" developers have finally confirmed to the players that there is indeed a new update on its way and it is coming very soon.

The latest information about the upcoming update came from Hello Games founder Sean Murray.

In a memo sent to players who have been participating in activities related to the game and the "Waking Titan" augmented reality game, Murray revealed that the update officially known as "Atlas Rises" is coming this week.

The latest update essentially also serves as the anniversary update for the game, and that could explain why the developers went through all that trouble to tease its arrival.

While Murray has not yet fully detailed all the contents of the upcoming update, he did provide a little tease of what is to come, sharing that it will improve the "central story" of the game.

This should come as no surprise to players who have taken part in the "Waking Titan" ARG over the past few weeks as developers have been dropping clues that a more comprehensive narrative element will be added to the game.

On top of that, Murray also revealed that "Atlas Rises" will introduce a new feature that will enable players to quickly travel between different locations with the aid of portals.

Recent rumors have also hinted at the possibility that a new race may be added to "No Man's Sky" but that has not been confirmed just yet.

Murray also shared that even though he and the other developers have remained quiet, they have still been listening to what the players have been saying.

Players can expect to hear more from the developers regarding "Atlas Rises" later this week, and Murray also revealed that this is going to be a free update.

Fans who want to check out the full message from Murray can browse through the contents of the memo that has been posted on Reddit by "BaRKy1911."

More news about "No Man's Sky" should be made available very soon.