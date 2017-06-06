'No Man's Sky' News, Updates: Hello Games to Announce Big Improvements at E3 2017?

Failing to live up to its expectations, Hello Games' "No Man's Sky" doesn't look like it's about to disappoint the players it has left. The game debuted last year and it took a huge step back after many fans complained of bug issues and boring gameplay. Despite this, Sony has taken Hello Games under its wing and with this move came the possibility of a comeback for "No Man's Sky," hopefully to be released sometime this year.

Facebook/NoManSky Promotional picture for the game "No Man's Sky."

According to International Business Times, Sony and Hello Games continue to work on improvements and promised "No Man's Sky" fans that the game will eventually improve. Although Hello Games has released several updates since it launched, "No Man's Sky" leaves much to be desired. Developers announced the game with the promise of an ambitious space exploration platform but fans who bought and tried the game were severely disappointed with the immense similarities of each gameplay.

It actually comes as a surprise to many gamers that development of "No Man's Sky" is still ongoing. Considering its many issues, one would expect it to desist but apparently, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Shawn Layden had much to say about it. In a recent interview with Geoff Keighley, Layden expressed his disappointment but urged fans to be patient and to take the constant efforts to make the improvements as good news. After all, Sony could have easily cut the game.

The rumor mill is speculating that the big improvements for "No Man's Sky" will be announced at the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017. Although it is a mere week from now and there are still no updates for the game, loyal fans are hoping for a pleasant surprise as well as a solid comeback for "No Man's Sky." This could mean that Hello Games will finally deliver on their initial promises but until then, fans are fervently hoping that the much-anticipated change will come soon.