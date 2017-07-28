'No Man's Sky' News: 'Waking Titan' Website Receives New Update, Hints at Potential Story Content

No Man's Sky official website Interesting additions could be coming to 'No Man's Sky' in the near future

"No Man's Sky" players are trying their best to figure out what features are coming to the game, and thanks to a new development, it now seems likely that story-based additions are on the way.

For those who have not kept up with what has been happening lately, players recently discovered that there was a link between the game and the alternate reality game known as "Waking Titan."

Since that link was discovered, players have been examining "Waking Titan" and trying to figure out its significance and what it is hinting at. And now, a new update for it is providing more clarity.

Checking out "Waking Titan" now, visitors can see that there is a typing prompt waiting for them.

After examining it for a while, players have discovered that certain phrases that start with "WHOIS" return bits and pieces of information.

Over on Reddit, players have posted some of the phrases that will result in new information showing up onscreen, such as "WHOIS ATLAS," "WHOIS SENTINEL" and perhaps most intriguing of all, "WHOIS FOURTH RACE."

That last one is particularly eyebrow-raising since there have been rumblings that the next update released for "No Man's Sky" is going to feature a new race.

For now, that new race has not been confirmed, but from those "WHOIS" phrases alone, players are already being given hints of a deeper storyline that may be unveiled soon that also features important characters.

Perhaps players will even find out more about Atlas as well as the fourth race.

Notably, the developers have yet to confirm that there is an actual update on the way, but recent findings have indicated that one may be released sometime in August.

More news about the "Waking Titan" ARG and the additions that may be coming to "No Man's Sky" should be made available in the near future.