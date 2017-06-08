'No Man's Sky' Rumors: Devs Sending Mysterious Messages to Players, Could Be Hinting at the Addition of Improved Portals

This year has already featured plenty of new items making their way to "No Man's Sky," but developers may not be done just yet. In fact, they may already be in the midst of teasing the next big addition.

No Man's Sky official websiteAre 'No Man's Sky's' developers planning to do something new with portals?

Just recently, some moderators of the game's Subreddit revealed that they have been getting packages from Hello Games.

The packages apparently contained a few items but there were specific inclusions worth noting for fans.

Apparently, there have been cassette tapes distributed to the moderators of the Subredddit.

Upon checking out the cassette tapes, their recipients, or at least some of them, have reported hearing a message, and the message in question was "portal."

Portals are present inside "No Man's Sky," but they are still limited in functionality. So are developers planning to do something new with them?

This science fiction title already featured spaceships fit for traveling across galaxies, aliens and different kinds of planets, so portals being featured more prominently would not seem unusual at all.

Furthermore, the potential addition of more functional portals could even make it significantly easier for players to navigate the different planets they visit, and perhaps they may even be used for quick traveling.

So, are more functional portals now set to be added?

If they are, the developers over at Hello Games have yet to say so, and they have still to even address the latest happenings inside the title's community.

Notably, aside from "portal," some players have also reported hearing a few other things from the cassette tapes.

After working with the audio a bit, Redditor "ChainsawRomance" talked about hearing an alarm and explosions.

It is clear that the developers are trying to say something here, but with more details still lacking, there is still a mystery surrounding what could be coming next to the game.

More news about the possible additions coming to "No Man's Sky" should be made available soon.