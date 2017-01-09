'No Man's Sky' Rumors: New Update May Be Released Soon, Will It Bring The Previously Discovered Buggy?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Something new could be coming to "No Man's Sky" in the near future, at least according to the game's recently updated Steam page.

No Man's Sky official websiteWhat will the next 'No Man's Sky' update bring to the game?

As was pointed out recently by Power Up Gaming UK, the developer branch of the space exploration game's Steam page was updated very recently, which could be a hint that something of significance is in the works.

Unfortunately, while the developer page of the Steam listing does indicate that it was updated recently, exactly how big of an update was applied to it remains unclear.

The rumored update developers could be working on may be nothing more than a minor patch designed to get rid of a few lingering bugs, or it could be something a little more substantial.

Though, the folks over at Hello Games have yet to lay out their future support plans for "No Man's Sky," one Redditor seemingly found one item of note that may be added soon.

Specifically, Redditor "eegandj" found game files pointing to the existence of a land vehicle that looks an awful lot like a buggy.

Currently, land travel inside the game can still be quite inconvenient as players have to walk to the different places of interest. If they have enough stamina, they can also run. Players can also use their ships to get around but landing them in precise spots is not always that easy, which usually means that some walking still needs to take place.

The addition of a buggy – similar to the one located in the game's files – could make land travel so much easier.

Players can only for hope for now that a buggy really is coming to the game, as developers have offered no confirmation.

Who knows, maybe that recently spotted possible update may even be the one that brings the land vehicle known as the buggy to "No Man's Sky."