'No Man's Sky' Rumors: New Update Supposedly Coming, Fans Still Unaware of What It May Feature

No Man's Sky official website Something big may be coming to 'No Man's Sky' in the near future

Something important is going on right now inside the "No Man's Sky" community, but to this point, most players are still unaware of what it actually is.

First off, folks may remember hearing about some mysterious cassette tapes a while back that were believed to be related to the game.

Redditor "UnimatrixZeroOne" did a great job of summarizing all the things that have happened since then, such as the discovery of the Waking Titan ARG and its connection to the game and even a mysterious Twitch stream that invited players to sign up for the Citizen Science Division and make themselves eligible to receive Level 4 Atlas Passes.

Another summary posted by "snickerless1" noted that there was a PDF file discovered recently as well that referenced Project Waking Titan being finished in August. It also contained a line that said "input from the Mercury Subroutine will pave the way toward new experiences in version 1.3."

Things are pretty unclear now, to say the least, but there are some ideas that fans seem to have settled on.

First off, it is believed by some gamers that "version 1.3" may actually be a reference to Update 1.3, the next major content drop following in the footsteps of the massive "Pathfinder Update."

Now, as for those passes, fans still have no idea what they are for, but it looks as though players have figured out what they are not intended to be.

Apparently, there were some rumblings that the passes could be used to gain entry to a beta version of "No Man's Sky." As seen in a post from Redditor "burNINJAlapeno," it seems as though that is not the case.

It is also unclear if the passes and the update are even related to each other.

At this point, it simply seems as though the main revelations are still to come. However, with dedicated players searching for answers, it may not take that long before they figure out what is really coming next to "No Man's Sky."