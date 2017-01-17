'No Man's Sky' Rumors: Recently Discovered Game Files Once Again Point To Potential Introduction Of Buggies

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

New vehicles may be coming soon to "No Man's Sky" and recent discoveries seem to suggest that the ones players will be getting are buggies.

Hello Games Newly discovered game files hinting that players may be able to explore 'No Man's Sky's' planets using buggies

As some players may recall, it wasn't that long ago when game files pointing to the existence of buggies were posted over on Reddit.

Redditor "eegandj" found a folder labeled "BUGGY" and there were even some tire textures apparently hidden in the game's files.

These discoveries got players very excited over the idea that buggies would soon be made available for "No Man's Sky," but to this point, game developer Hello Games has yet to confirm these rumored additions.

Confirmation is still lacking at this point, but that there are now some newly uncovered game files that are once again pointing to the existence and potential addition of buggies.

In a recent report, Power Up Gaming UK detailed the new discoveries and according to these files, the buggies that may be coming to the game could be customizable.

Examples of the customizations are ones that could simply allow the buggies to make the most out of their fuel supplies, while others may even enable these typically ground-bound vehicles to take to the skies for at least a few seconds.

Players may even be able to upgrade their buggies by installing photon cannons on them and it may even be possible for them to create storage facilities that can house the buggies whenever they are not in use.

These discoveries seem to suggest that the buggies will be quite useful inside the game, though again, developers have yet to confirm that they are coming soon or that they are even set to be added at all.

Hopefully for players, developers will address the buggy-related rumors sooner rather than later, and they'll be able to find out exactly which additions are on their way to "No Man's Sky."