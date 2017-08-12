'No Man's Sky' Update 1.3: Multiplayer Support, New Worlds, Ships, Enemy and Major Tweaks and Features [Patch Notes]

(Photo: Hello Games) A glimpse of a new world introduced in "No Man's Sky" Update 1.3.

Hello Games has rolled out a massive new major update for its action-adventure video game "No Man's Sky" adding multiplayer support among many others.

Update 1.3 — officially called Atlas Rises — marks the first-year anniversary of the procedurally generated survival game. To celebrate this, the developer has found a way for gamers to team up with other players.

This is through "joint exploration," where up to 16 players can convene to explore the universe together. Hello Games notes that the interaction between the players is "very limited" at this time.

However, they believe that this tweak is "an important first step into the world of synchronous co-op" in "No Man's Sky," which suggests that the developer has big things up its sleeve regarding this aspect.

"No Man's Sky" Update 1.3 also adds 30 hours of new story content for players to discover, promising to bring "a new context, quest system and branching narrative" to the game.

Players will be tasked to take on "a mysterious new interdimensional race" that seem to be the source of glitches that activate ancient portals, which, in turn, allows players to now revisit previous planets and others bases or even jump randomly to new worlds.

On this part of the update, Hello Games teases:

Discover the truth behind the Abandoned Building logs, the World of Glass, the Sentinels, the Redemption of the Gek, and the meaning of sixteen... After Waking Titan, Atlas Rises.

The "No Man's Sky" update also introduces a new regenerated system that adds wealth, economy and conflict levels to star systems.

Update 1.3 also comes with a new Mission Agent in Space Stations, where players can get "unique and rewarding" new tasks that cover all play styles.

Another exciting tweak is that the new non-playable character (NPC) guilds now come with unique standing and objectives, which means players are now able to build their status through numerous NPC guilds and in turn, gain access to "more difficult, more rewarding" missions.

Visual quality has also been improved on planetary biomes with "rare new exotic planet types" and a richer variety on top of a new depth of field and high-resolution textures for environments.

"No Man's Sky" players also gain the ability rummage lost cargo from crashed Freighters as well as take on Salvage missions that offer Guild rewards.

There is also a change in the trading system. Apart from the availability of new trade goods, "No Man's Sky" now classifies star systems based on their economic strengths and weaknesses.

There is also a new tiered crafting system to aid in creating valuable items along with gas harvesters that can extract helpful elements from a planet. More ships are now up for grabs too.

Improvements on space flight and combat have been made, allowing players to upgrade their ships, rockets and make use of a newly added HUD. Terrain editing has also been made possible with the Multi-Tool enhancement.

The complete patch notes for the "No Man's Sky" Update 1.3 aka Atlas Rises are detailed here.