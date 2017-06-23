'No Man's Sky' Update: Game Linked to 'Waking Titan' and Cassette Tapes Remain a Mystery

It could have been Hello Games' attempt at getting more fans on board the "No Man's Sky" community, but the 16 cassette tapes they released have the veterans of the game scratching their heads. No one has yet to decipher what the tapes mean, but the rumor mill is circulating with speculations about some of the tapes.

Facebook/NoMansSky"No Man's Sky" linked to "Waking Titan"

The mystery began on June 1, when Hello Games dispatched a number of mods for "No Man's Sky." The mods contain the usual, except for one tape that is numbered the first of sixteen. The fans struggled to find something that can play it and once that was overcome, the contents of the tape yielded no answers and only gave them another mystery to solve about Hello Games' flagship franchise.

One of the more evidence-based speculations in the rumor mill was revealed by Kotaku. Although it is well-known that Side A of the cassette tapes played back music, Side B turned out to be more interesting, which when converted to spectogram and run through a letter-substitution cipher yielded the word "portal." Considering that "No Man's Sky" is big on portals, the reveal got fans hyped up for no apparent reason thus far.

Another baffling thing has caught the attention of the "No Man's Sky" community. It seems that it is connected to another ARG game titled "Waking Titan." According to the fans, the most surprising thing about "Waking Titan" came when a code in the game, MDEzRDowMDc4OjA3MjQ6MDA1Ng==, was converted from base64 to ASCII and a set of coordinates returned (013D:0078:0724:0056). A Reddit user has pointed out that these are coordinates somewhere in the universe of "No Man's Sky."

There are many questions about the activity of Hello Games, which has so far been dedicated to improving the universe of "No Man's Sky." The cassette tapes may have been to raise interest, but their connection to "Waking Titan" could be a sign that they are trying to throw off the gamers and have them focus on that game instead. "No Man's Sky" is still up and running, but who knows for how long.