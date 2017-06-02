'No Man's Sky' Updates For PS4, PC News: Hello Games Teases More Updates for Space-Survival Epic

A new update may be in the works for the action-adventure survival video game, "No Man's Sky." What new features and concepts will this bring for the title's loyal fanbase when it finally rolls around?

Facebook/NoMansSkyA promotional image for the action-adventure survival video game, “No Man’s Sky.”

Independent game developer, Hello Games, recently confirmed via Twitter that they are still developing new content for their space-survival game. The tweet came in response to fans asking for updates on the current status of the game. Gamers became concerned when they did not hear from the game developers for a while following the title's latest patch, "The Path Finder," which was released in March.

Hello Games further assured their fans the following day by responding, "we're here, don't worry," to the followup questions aimed at inciting conversation about the update they just teased.

According to the International Business Times, long periods of silence between updates are the norm ever since the game was released last year in August. And if past updates is anything to go by, fans may still have to wait three to four months at most before a new "No Man's Sky" update arrives.

The game developer has also been keeping mum about what fans can expect from the upcoming patch, inciting speculations that the studio may be planning on reintroducing a pre-released feature. This particular rumor, which came out nearly two months ago, may or may not be included in the hinted update.

Other things that fans are hoping to see in the next "No Man's Sky" update patch include more expansive space combat, factions, and multiplayer interactions.

It is still not known how many more updates Hello Games plans to make for their space exploration epic. Some fans, however, have reportedly already lost interest in the game, although others are still willing to give it another shot once the next massive update proves to be worth their time.

"No Man's Sky" is currently available to play on PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. The trailer for the title's "Path Finder" update can be watched below.