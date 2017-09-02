'No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again' News, Release Date: Nintendo Switch Exclusive to Arrive in 2018

YouTube/Nintendo 'No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again' will be released in 2018.

Nintendo Switch players have one more thing to look forward to: an exclusive title from Grasshopper Manufacture starring Travis Touchdown.

For those who are unaware, Travis is the protagonist of the "No More Heroes" video game series. He is set to appear again in "No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again," an upcoming title directed by Goichi Suda, who is better known by his nickname Suda51.

Nintendo released the trailer recently. It featured Bat Girl's father driving to Travis' trailer home. He had obviously been drinking and was out to kill Travis for murdering his daughter, who was one of the main bosses in the original game. He went up to Travis, who seemed to be playing "Hotline Miami" on the couch, and swung his bat. However, it was revealed that he had hit a dummy instead of the real Travis, who was shown standing behind him. A fight then ensued.

"Travis Strikes Again" has been teased for quite some time now, beginning in January. However, at the time, nothing concrete had been announced. According to Polygon, Suda had talked about making another "No More Heroes" game during the Nintendo Switch reveal livestream. However, because they were speaking Japanese, not everything was translated properly.

A translation by YouTuber iYakku revealed that Suda was also teasing a crossover with indie games for the Switch console.

"Well, I get the feeling the Switch can even connect indies and major titles," Suda said (via Polygon). "So, I'm gonna try making a game that'll become the singularity between indies and the Nintendo Switch. And it'll be centered around Travis — Travis co-starring with an indie star."

And it looks like Suda has accomplished that, with "Travis Strikes Again" potentially melding with "Hotline Miami," as teased in the trailer. This much was confirmed by Nintendo senior manager David Baker.

Not much else was revealed about "No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again," though it is known that the game is being developed using the Unreal Engine 4 from Epic Games.

"No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again" will be released in 2018.

