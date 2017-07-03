No 'Star Wars' at SDCC 2017

The San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is packed with a lot of events this year, however, it looks like one of the highly anticipated franchises in the world won't be making an appearce this year. Will the "Star Wars" franchise make any presentation at all?

YouTube/Star Wars Luke Skywalker in the first trailer of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

The "Star Wars" series has a lot of movies coming up with "The Last Jedi" and the untitled "Han Solo" movie currently in development. However, fans of the series might be very disappointed at this year's SDCC as Lucasfilm officially declared that it is not going to do any panel at Hall H this year. The SDCCblog.com reports that the Lucasfilm Publicity revealed the news on a Podcast saying, "Our presence at SDCC 2017 will be focused on our booth on the convention floor, so there will be no press events or interview opportunities this year."

With the company skipping one of the biggest fan conventions this year, it is going to make an appearance at the D23 expo, Disney's very own convention. D23 2017 will be happening from July 14 to 16 and is expected to feature not just the "Star Wars" franchise but other Disney movies as well.

Reports suggest that Lucasfilm might reveal a new "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" trailer at the D23 this year, while the untitled Han Solo movie might reveal its official title. However, Lucasfilm has not announced any plans regarding its D23 presentation. Fans of the series will just have to wait for more news.

The SDCC International is one of the biggest entertainment and multi-genre conventions in the world. One of the highlights of the convention are the panels in its famous Hall H, where different series take the stage and spend time to meet the press and fans. Although "Star Wars" will not grace Hall H, other series like "Game of Thrones," "Fear the Walking Dead," and "The 100" will be taking the stage.