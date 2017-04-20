No Word Yet From Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée About His Alleged Suicide

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his cell at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, in an apparent suicide, days after he was acquitted on the double murder charges in the drive-by killing of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

REUTERS/Dominick ReuterFormer NFL player Aaron Hernandez was announced dead in an apparent suicide.

According to reports, correction officers found Hernandez unresponsive in his cell at 3:05 a.m. EDT, Wednesday, and he was immediately brought to UMass Medical Center in Leominster. He was later pronounced dead.

The Massachusetts State Police is investigating the incident, but pieces of evidence imply the former New England Patriot tight end committed suicide by hanging himself. The shocking news came out mere days after his acquittal in the 2012 murders of de Abreu and Furtado. He allegedly shot the two after a skirmish in a nightclub.

Hernandez was already serving a life sentence for killing Odin Lloyd, a semipro football player, in 2013. The victim was found dead in an industrial park near Hernandez's home in North Attleboro. Hernandez allegedly had two accomplices, Carlos Ortiz and Ernest Wallace. Both are currently serving time in prison. Incidentally, Lloyd was the boyfriend of Shaneah Jenkins, the sister of Hernandez's fiancée, Shayanna.

During the last trial he attended in Suffolk County Court, the former New England Patriots star got to see his daughter, Avielle. The media recorded the brief meeting. Before he was led away at the end of the trial, Hernandez even blew kisses at the little girl.

At the moment, Shayanna, who took her fiancé's name in 2015 even though they were not married, has yet to speak about Hernandez's death.

Based on reports, the two had known each other since they were kids, growing up in the same neighborhood. When Hernandez was accused of murdering Lloyd in 2013, Shayanna reportedly severed ties with her sister. Both women testified in the 2015 trial. Shayanna stuck with her fiancé even after he was found guilty of the crime.