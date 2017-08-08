Nokia 2 Specs, Release Date: Leaks Reveal LTE Support and More

(Photo: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins) A Nokia logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Espoo, Finland, May 5, 2017.

The Nokia 2, the upcoming budget smartphone offering from HMD Global, finds itself at the center of a brand-new leak.

Its recent trip to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has revealed some interesting details that suggest its band support will make it more than just an entry-level handset.

It was indicated in the FCC filings that the Nokia 2 will have Long-Term Evolution or LTE support with three bands making that possible. They are FDD-LTE B3 (2600 MHz), B5 (850 MHz) and TDD-LTE B38 (2600 MHz).

The leak also makes known that the upcoming Nokia handset will have Bluetooth radio and will make use of the 2.4 GHz, IEEE 802.11 b/g/n for Wi-Fi.

Thanks to the schematics provided along with the connectivity details, GSM Arena concluded that the Nokia 2 should sport a display with the size ranging from 4.5 to 5 inches after a look at the dimensions.

FCC also provided watermark-free versions of the live images of the Nokia 2 that leaked a few days ago. As seen in these pictures, the device has a pretty straightforward design.

The camera on the back sits atop the flash — both are enclosed in a gray-colored cutout that breaks the otherwise seamless black finish.

With regard to the rest of the Nokia 2's specifications and features, past leaks suggest that the display will have full high-definition (HD) screen resolution.

On the hardware side, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 or 212 processor is expected to handle the performance on this device with 1 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 8 GB of internal storage helping out.

The choice of chipset means that the Nokia 2 should have cameras with 8 MP max. The abovementioned site believes the selfie snapper will have 5 MP while the rear shooter will be at 8 MP.

As for the release date, the increasing momentum of the emergence of certifications and leaks suggest that the Nokia 2 might be launched alongside HMD Global's flagship, the Nokia 8, on Aug. 16.