Nokia 3 Confirmed to Receive Android 7.1.1 Update by End of August

Nokia's spiritual successor HMD Global has confirmed that its entry-level Android smartphone, the Nokia 3, will receive the Android 7.1.1 update soon.

Nokia Promotional picture for Nokia 3.

In a recent post on Twitter, HMD Global's chief product officer Juho Savikas revealed the update's targeted release date.

Got a few questions on this so wanted to confirm that #Nokia3 will receive 7.1.1 update by end of August. @nokiamobile — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) July 29, 2017

The Android 7.1.1 update's arrival by the end of the month is in keeping with the promise that the Finnish startup made when it first launched its line of Nokia-branded smartphones.

The company promised to deliver timely Android operating system (OS) updates for its smartphones. This is guaranteed for at least one and a half years after the handsets make their debut on the market. So far, they have made good on that promise and they are doing it again with the Nokia 3.

Among the three smartphones recently launched by HMD, Nokia 3 comes with the latest iteration of the Android OS out of the box. And with August's update, the smartphone is on its way to receiving an even newer version of the OS.

According to the official changelog posted by Google, the Android 7.1.1. update will allow app shortcuts on the home screen to do actions by simply long-pressing on their icons. While certainly not groundbreaking, it is still a welcome addition as far as convenience is concerned.

It's not that much surprising that the Finnish company can keep its line of smartphones up to date in terms of OS. The company has a launched only a handful of devices since it was established and making grand promises such as timely updates is a no-brainer at this time.

With that in mind, it would be safe to assume that the Nokia smartphones released this year will receive the Android O update sometime in the near future.

It is currently unclear whether the Nokia 3 will be available in the United States. For now, it is available in the United Kingdom for £129.99.