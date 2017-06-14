Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 Symbolize Brand's Rebirth in India

In the last few years, Nokia has been struggling to keep up in the smartphone market. With giants in the form of Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy product lines, it was understandable that Nokia has been taking its time to figure out the best strategy to re-enter the market. And what better way to do that than announcing the comeback of a nostalgia-heavy product in the form of their most popular device, the Nokia 3310.

Nokia Promotional picture for Nokia 6.

Considering that they were dropped by Microsoft even after they sold everything they own to the tech giant, many thought that that was it for Nokia. If it were not for HMD Global, the name Nokia would have ceased to mean anything. But now, they have an opportunity to remind people of their reputation as the company that produced quality products for their consumers. HMD Global is created and run by former Nokia employees. It is headed by their CEO Arto Numella, who spent 17 years in Nokia.

"It is not a comeback as Nokia never left India," said Numella, as reported by Business Today. "Nokia branded feature phones have been selling in India all the while, but now we will be scripting a new chapter."

HMD Global's mission is to re-launch Nokia-branded smartphones in the market and so far, they have released two feature phones, one of which is a throwback to the old Nokia 3310. This month, the company is set to release Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 in India, their primary target market.

"We've partnered with the best," said Nummela. "We have Nokia for the brand, Foxconn for engineering and manufacturing, Qualcomm for chipsets and Google for Android."

Given that their struggle so far has given them an opportunity to learn and improve, HMD Global hopes to reintegrate Nokia back into being able to compete globally. As to whether or not it will be a success, only time will tell.