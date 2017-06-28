Nokia 3 Review: Brand Makes a Solid Comeback with New Smartphone

After a rough ride in trying to compete in a fast-paced market, Nokia returns with a solid comeback in the form of a smartphone equipped with Android. Nokia 3 has garnered positive reviews thus far, and if the trend continues, the nostalgia-driven company may gain a shot at making new memories instead of profiting from old ones.

Nokia official websiteNokia 3 is powered by 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek 6737 processor.

HMD Global, the distributor of the Nokia smartphones, entered the market with three Nokia smartphones. Nokia 3 is the cheapest on the list, and consumers honestly did not know what to expect. Although it was nice to see the revamped Nokia 3310 back in the market, there is still a lot that Nokia needs to do in order to catch up. As high as the stakes may be, reviews of Nokia 3 indicate that that they might actually be able to pull it off.

According to the review by India Today, the Nokia 3 comes with everything that the brand was once known for. It is the epitome of class and quality reminiscent of the seemingly unbreakable handsets they released in the previous decades. Although the smartphone had not been faultless, the Nokia 3 appropriately surmises and symbolizes the revival of the once great company.

This time, Nokia paid little attention to the aesthetics of the phone. The Nokia 3 comes only in seemingly monotonic colors. Compared to the alarming variants at which various smartphone companies release their phones, the Nokia 3 exudes nothing but class and just the right touch of nostalgia.

Under the hood, the Nokia 3 is kept well and running by a mere 2,650 mAh battery. But consumers should be phased with numbers. The Nokia 3 is able to run for a full day without dying, a quality that the brand has always been known for. If there is anything about the smartphone that consumers might find themselves unsatisfied, it is the fact that Nokia could do better in optimizing its Android system. Users might experience a bit of a freeze and lag if heavy apps are kept running. Other than that, the Nokia 3 is worth checking out in the market.