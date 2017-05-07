Nokia 3310 Latest News: Mobile Remake Gets UK Launch Date; Still No Word About a US Release

One of the latest pieces of news about the Nokia 3310 reboot involves its release schedule in the United Kingdom. Unfortunately for the United States market, there is no word yet if the device is going to be released in their part of the world.

REUTERS/Paul HannaA Nokia 3310 device is displayed after its presentation ceremony at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2017.

U.K.-based news outlets report that the Nokia 3310 will be out in the U.K. sometime in June, based on a product listing found at known technology retailer Clove.

Meanwhile, the Independent recalls that HMD Global Oy has promised to launch the Nokia 3310 in the market by the second quarter of the year.

The same report also noted that the Nokia 3310 is being advertised as a "second phone" for people planning to attend one of the country's biggest music events known as the Glastonbury Festival. With that, Clove's "mid-June" estimation matches since the music event starts on June 21.

Aside from Clove, the Nokia 3310 will also be sold via local carriers Vodafone, EE, and another retailer, Carphone Warehouse. Meanwhile, telecommunications networks O2 and Three have no plans of offering the device.

When Nokia 3310 was unveiled during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, earlier this year, it was announced that the "average global" price is at 49 euros or about 41 British pounds. However, Clove's listing indicates that the device would be sold at 49.99 pounds.

On the other hand, the Nokia 3310's release in the U.S. remains vague. Shortly after its presentation at the MWC, HMD CEO Arto Nummela cannot also address the matter with a direct answer at the time.

According to USA Today, when asked about the Nokia 3310 release in the U.S., Nummela said, "We are listening to consumers, so let's see."

As explained by CNET previously, there is a bigger reason why the Nokia 3310's release in the U.S. is uncertain — the device will not work properly in the country. To put it simply, the frequency that Nokia 3310 uses - 900 MHz - is not compatible with what the U.S. carriers can support.

To ease the concern about the non-release of the Nokia 3310 in the country, HMD head for global marketing Patrick Mercanton was quoted by CNET as saying: "It's not that we're not not launching in the US. It's that the US takes a little bit longer to ramp up."

"We'll probably end with the US at some point. It's definitely on our radar... we want to go into the US because we want to have a global launch," Mercanton added.