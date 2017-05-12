Nokia 3310 Remake Release Date, News: Device to Be Launched in the UK on May 24

Nostalgic fans of the cult favorite Nokia 3310 original, or those looking for a phone with just the basic necessities, will rejoice at the news that the reboot of the handset has a release date in the United Kingdom. The remade Nokia 3310 will be on sale in the UK starting May 24.

Nokia/HMD GlobalA promotional photo of the rebooted version of the Nokia 3310 on the phone's product page on Nokia's official website.

HMD's press conference at the Mobile World Congress 2017 on Feb. 26 made waves when they announced a new version of the beloved Nokia 3310. Now, the revamped version of one of the most recognized mobile phones ever will be coming to the UK, as confirmed by HMD, according to The Daily Mirror.

The new Nokia 3310 will become available in other countries in Europe on the dates following the UK release. Germany will see the device on store shelves just two days later, on May 26, while the roll out to the Netherlands and Belgium will start on June 5.

The phone will be available from retailers and network companies including Carphone Warehouse and Vodafone, according to The Sun. Carphone Warehouse has remarked that the demand for the revamped Nokia 3310 has been "astonishing," with huge numbers of people reserving their sale of the new phone through the pre-registration service provided by the retailer. Amazon is expected to carry the device as well.

The retro phone remake will retail for £49.99, or about $64.53, a big reduction from the original price. The features of the Nokia 3310 reboot will remain close to the heart of the original design, starting from its curved, sturdy brick design and its long battery life.

HMD's new Nokia 3310 will come with a removable 1,200mAh battery that is expected to last for 22 hours of talk time, or for as long as a month when on standby. The screen, while a far cry from the original's monochrome Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), will be a simple 1.5-inch color screen designed to save battery charge.

It will have a 2-megapixel phone, as well as 2.5G network access, and of course, the Snake game. The new Nokia 3310 will come in red, yellow, dark blue and gray.