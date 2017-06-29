Nokia 6 Release Date News: Flagship Smartphone Arrives in the United States Next Month

The next major Nokia smartphone, called the Nokia 6, will arrive in the United States next month.

HMD Global/NokiaPromotional image for Nokia 6.

HMD Global, the licensed manufacturer of Nokia-branded products, recently announced that it would be releasing the Nokia 6 in the U.S. in early July. Amazon will fulfill the orders and shipments.

HMD Global's Vice President for America, Maurizio Angelone, said: "It brings us great pleasure to introduce a new generation of U.S. fans to Nokia phones, while offering existing fans the same unparalleled and high quality Nokia phone experience they have come to love over the years."

Angelone added: "The Nokia 6 exemplifies our commitment to best-in-class performance, design, and craftsmanship, and we are proud to offer American consumers a smartphone option that will not require them to sacrifice quality for cost."

The company first unveiled the Nokia 6 in early January. At the time, it was made exclusively available in China, which, as HMD Global said, "is a reflection of the desire to meet the real world needs of consumers in different markets around the world."

According to HMD Global's announcement, the Nokia 6 is mostly compatible with T-Mobile as it completely supports 4G LTE data connection on the upcoming device. Meanwhile, AT&T can provide "partial" 4G network on Nokia 6. Both providers will also support voice and text messages, as well as 2G and 3G data connections.

Nokia 6 will come out of the box with the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core system-on-chip Snapdragon 430 which has a CPU clock speed of as much as 1.4 gigahertz.

The mobile device will come with an internal storage of 32 GB plus a microSD slot that can support up to 128 GB additional space. The Nokia 6 also sports a dual-SIM setup. Its screen measures 5.5 inches and has full high-definition resolution and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The Nokia 6 is equipped with a 16-megapixel camera at its rear and an 8 MP sensor for selfies. It runs on a 3,000-milliampere hour battery.

According to HMD Global, the Nokia 6 will initially be available in Matte Black and Silver color options, but they will soon offer the Tempered Blue and Copper variants.

The Nokia 6 will cost $229.