Nokia 6 Release Date, Specs News: Midrange Android Smartphone to Arrive in the U.S. on July 10

Nokia Official image of the Nokia 6 smartphone

It's official: the Nokia 6 will be available in the United States starting July 10.

HMD Global, the company that owns the rights to Nokia-branded smartphones, recently announced that the anticipated Nokia 6 will hit the United States market next week. The upcoming Nokia midrange Android phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor matched with a crisp 5.5-inch display with 1920 x 1080 resolution. The device also packs 3 GB of random access memory (RAM) and 32 GB of internal storage, which is expandable through microSD cards.

In addition, the Nokia 6 will have the Android Nougat operating system in its purest form. This means overlaid skins or bundled apps will not be in the device. It has a metallic body that is built from one aluminum block, adding a more premium and sturdy look to its design. Unfortunately, full support for the phone's 4G LTE function is only available for T-Mobile users. While AT&T gets partial support, Verizon and Sprint networks will not work.

"The new Nokia 6 sets a high bar for quality and we've taken no shortcuts to ensure the Nokia 6 rewards you with a premium experience for everyday use," said HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas in a press release. "From its bespoke design through to the quality entertainment features, we've designed the Nokia 6 to give you more."

Reports note that the Nokia 6 will be available in the silver and black colors. Prime Exclusive models are also being offered by Amazon, which will feature lockscreen offers and advertisements from the company.

Other than the said models, HMD Global is also set to roll out a Copper variant of the Nokia 6. The said device will be available with and without Amazon's ads. However, fans might need to wait a bit longer because it is scheduled for an Aug. 18 release. Pre-order for this edition will begin sometime in early August.

The Nokia 6 can be purchased for $229.99 each, but Amazon Prime members get a $50 discount on the smartphone.