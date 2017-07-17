Nokia 8 News: Leak Suggests Release Date and Specs

Nokia official website The Nokia 6 (in photo) has been met with good reviews.

Competition in the smartphone market is fierce and intense. Tech giants grapple to give what consumers want to see in something they use for a wide range of functions. Having suffered the inability to keep up with the demands, Nokia seeks to use the wealth of knowledge that can only come with experience in order to gain solid ground once again. Reported leaks indicate that HMD Global, distributor of Nokia, is planning to release Nokia 8 before the month ends.

Recently, HMD Global has been very dedicated in bringing back the brand to its former greatness. First using nostalgia in order to remind the public that it still exists, Nokia continued on to release Android-powered and budget-friendly Nokia 3 and Nokia 5, before introducing Nokia 6. The gadgets were met with unexpectedly good reviews and it looks like they will be riding on the momentum.

According to reports, the Nokia 8 will be launched on July 31. Furthermore, the new flagship product is being released as the company's attempt to take on the tech giants of the smartphone market such as Apple and Samsung. The specifications that were indicated in the leaks certainly point to the fact that Nokia is nothing if not persistent. There is limited information on the Nokia 8, but several speculations reveal what it is packing under the hood.

The Nokia 8 may be powered by Qualcomm's latest, the Snapdragon 835. Because the chipset was specifically built for high-end phones, it is certainly telling of how serious HMD Global is in bringing the brand back in the market. It is also said to house 4 GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of internal storage. Furthermore, the Nokia 8 may come with 5.7-inch display, as well as 2K technology. It will run with the latest Android system.

There is no official word yet from HMD Global, but fans are hoping to see the Nokia 8 by the end of the month.