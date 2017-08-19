Nokia 8 News: The Company's First Entry into the High-End Market

Nokia official website Promotional picture for Nokia 8

Anyone in today's generation is aware of the brand Nokia. It was once a powerhouse that got the entire world wanting what it had to give. Unfortunately, it had to face a lot of challenges in the past few years, and no one thought it could make a comeback until HMD Global took the brand name under its wing. Now, in an attempt to re-enter the smartphone market, the tech company has released its first flagship high-end smartphone, the Nokia 8.

Nokia, under HMD Global, has been taking it one step at a time. In the past few months, consumers in the competitive and intense smartphone market saw the brand in the products that count as middle range. It also revamped the Nokia 3310, which effectively got the public to turn their heads toward them. And now, seemingly ready to take the next step, Nokia and HMD Global have unveiled the Nokia 8, their first entry into the high-end market.

According to a first hand-on experience from Independent, the first thing that the developers of Nokia 8 did right is to reduce the bezels that no one in the market is looking for anymore. It looks classic, and although Samsung and Apple are looking to have smartphones that boasts more display than anything else, it is still a right decision from the creators and developers. Furthermore, the camera has been noteworthy, especially since it was the main thing that Nokia wanted to sell what with its partnership with Zeiss. The system is flexible and it might just be something that will set Nokia apart from other brands.

Reports reveal that the Nokia 8 packs quite the specs with a 5.3-inch screen, LCD panel, QHD resolution, dual-lens 13-megapixel camera, 3,090 mAh battery, Snapdragon 835, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage, which is expandable to 256 GB microSD.

The Nokia 8 has no specific release date as of yet, but fans are expecting to see it on sale by Septermber.