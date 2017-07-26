Nokia 8 Release Date, News: Android Flagship Phone Expected to Launch on Aug. 16

Reuters/Ints Kalnins A Nokia logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Espoo, Finland, May 5, 2017.

HMD sent out invites for a press event in London which will happen on Aug. 16, and fans could look forward to the possible release of the so-called Nokia 8 on that date.

Nokia's release of a new flagship Android phone has been a highly anticipated development, and now, there's some confirmation that a device, which is called Nokia 8 for now, will be released. The event was announced in the wake of a leak of the handset, which showed a device with thin bezels and dual cameras, with the Zeiss logo prominent near the two sensors.

The launch event by HMD is set to take place in London on Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. local time, or 2:30 p.m. EDT. During this press meet, the company is expected to unveil their new collaboration with Carl Zeiss optics.

The Nokia 8 is expected to have a 5.3-inch display at 2,560 by 1,440 resolution, driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Options for the flagship phone are expected, starting at 4 GB of memory and 64 GB of storage. Additionally, dual SIM variants are also anticipated. Others speculate the device variants to start at 6 GB of memory, depending on the price range.

The highlight feature of the new Nokia Android phone, however, could be the dual camera system equipped with 13-megapixel sensors and lenses designed by Carl Zeiss optics.

While leaked photos on Venture Beat, which showed what could be the blue and the copper gold colored models, the phone is also expected to come in silver.

An earlier leak posted by HMD Global themselves on their China site, which has since been taken down, confirmed the other leaks, at least in body design and the placement of the buttons on the phone.

Judging from the leaked image, Nokia 8 retains the blocky top and bottom bezel that is the signature of the brand, as well as a physical home button. This button is expected to act as a fingerprint scanner as well.

At the very least, fans just have less than a month to wait before news of Nokia's new flagship Android phone becomes official.